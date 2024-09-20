Journalist Olivia Nuzzi placed on leave over "relationship" with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

New York, New York - A journalist was recently put on leave after she disclosed what is believed to have been a secret relationship with former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr .

New York magazine recently placed journalist Olivia Nuzzi (r.) on leave after she disclosed a "relationship" she had with politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr. © Collage: Eva Marie Uzcategui / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Stefani Reynolds / AFP

On Thursday, New York Magazine announced that their Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi disclosed to the publication's editors that she "had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign."

As the admission is "a violation of the magazine's standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures," she has been placed on leave while "a more thorough third-party review" is conducted.

The publication went on to say they have "found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias" but added, "We regret this violation of our readers' trust."

Multiple outlets are reporting that the relationship was with RFK Jr., who ran as an Independent presidential candidate earlier this year.

He is also married to actor Cheryl Hines, who is best known for her role in the HBO show Curb Your Enthusiasm.

In a statement to The New York Times, Nuzzi, who wrote a profile on Kennedy in November 2023, claimed the relationship was "never physical, but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict."