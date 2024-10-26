Did Jeff Bezos block The Washington Post from endorsing Kamala Harris?

Washington DC - The Washington Post was planning to endorse Democrat Kamala Harris for president, but billionaire Jeff Bezos reportedly stepped in to put a stop to it.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos (r.) recently blocked The Washington Post - which he owns - from endorsing Kamala Harris for president over Donald Trump. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Eric BARADAT / AFP

On Friday, The Washington Post shared an article informing readers that they would not be endorsing a candidate for president this election cycle, breaking with a decades-long tradition.

The article claimed the outlet's editorial page staffers wrote up a draft to endorse Harris over Republican Donald Trump, but the final decision not to publish it ultimately came from Bezos – who has been owner of the company since 2013.

Except for 1988, the newspaper has endorsed a candidate for president in every election cycle since 1976, all of which were for Democrats.

It is not clear why Bezos came to the decision, fueling heavy speculation from critics. Many argue the outlet is sitting out on one of the most important US elections in history – and choosing to do so less than two weeks from Election Day.

A staff writer for The Post shared an X post noting that the same day the news was announced, Trump met with executives of Blue Origin – a space exploration company Bezos owns – leading some to believe his decision was influenced by business reasons.