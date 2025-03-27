Trump offers Kamala Harris unsolicited career advice amid rumors of gubernatorial bid

Washington DC - After rumors surfaced that former Vice President Kamala Harris may make a run for California governor, President Donald Trump offered some unsolicited advice.

"Let her run," Trump told Clay Travis, founder of Fox Corporation's sports news website OutKick in an interview aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

"I don’t want to be giving people advice politically, but one thing she’s gotta start doing is she’s gotta start giving interviews," Trump said.

Trump then went on to claim that a lack of interviews was one of Biden and Harris' biggest Achilles heels and said that President Joe Biden "did no interviews, and he got away with it because of Covid."

Rumors suggest that Harris is thinking of making a bid to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom when the 2026 state election comes around, as Newsom will be unable to stand due to term-limit rules.

Harris has made no public mention of such a run. Instead, the rumors were spurred by sources who informed Politico that she had told allies she was "staying in this fight."

The former VP was criticized during the 2024 Presidential Election campaign for failing to participate in many long-form interviews.

While Trump and Vice President Vance both made appearances on the highly-popular Joe Rogan Experience, Harris reportedly declined an appearance with Rogan due to scheduling issues.

Harris has largely laid low since she left the Vice Presidency in January, only recently emerging for a speech at the NAACP Awards, where she told the audience that she wasn't done fighting.