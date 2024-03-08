Did Kamala Harris give Mike Johnson "the coldest shoulder" during State of the Union?

Washington DC - The internet has been debating whether Vice President Kamala Harris intentionally showed no love to House Speaker Mike Johnson during Thursday night's State of the Union.

A clip of Vice President Kamala Harris (l.) and House Speaker Mike Johnson has gone viral after a social media user suggested she gave him the cold shoulder. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Is there tension between the VP and Speaker of the House?

Prior to President Joe Biden giving his address on Thursday night, Harris and Johnson stood at the head of the House chamber awkwardly awaiting his arrival, seemingly in silence.

Political commentator Luke Beasley shared a clip of a particular strange moment where Harris stood with her arms crossed looking away as Johnson appeared gloomy.

"Vice President Harris is giving Mike Johnson the COLDEST shoulder, and I love it," he wrote in the post.

Beasley's take sparked a flurry of comments, with some describing Harris as "classless," while others cheered her on as a "strong woman" and ultimately yielding more power than Johnson.

As Biden's VP, it would make sense for Harris to have some qualms with Johnson, as they have many differing opinions about which direction the country should go in. Johnson also supports the Republican Party's presidential nominee Donald Trump, and has vehemently denied that the January 6 Capitol riots were an insurrection.

While chatter has continued about drama between them, what actually happened between Harris and Johnson on Thursday might tell a different story.