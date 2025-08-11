Bernie Sanders reveals why he believes Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election to Trump
Washington DC - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders recently shared his thoughts on why he believes former Vice President Kamala Harris managed to lose her 2024 presidential bid to Donald Trump.
In a recent interview with CNN, Sanders described Harris as "a friend of mine," but criticized her brief campaign for having consultants who were "heavily influenced by very wealthy people."
"How do you run for president and not develop a strong agenda, which speaks to the economic crises facing working families?" Sanders asked.
"You have more income and wealth inequality today than we’ve ever had. You have 60% of our people living paycheck-to-paycheck. You got a healthcare system which is broken and dysfunctional," he continued.
"And despite spending so much, we're the only major country not to guarantee healthcare to all people."
Last year, Harris joined the presidential race after former President Joe Biden dropped out. She ultimately lost to Trump after running a campaign for only 107 days, an experience Harris will be recounting in her upcoming memoir.
Sanders went on to argue that in order for Democrats to win future elections, the party needs to "understand that you got to stand unequivocally with the working class of this country."
Will Bernie Sanders run for president again?
Since Harris' election loss, the Democratic Party's favorability rating has dropped to a record low of 29%, according to a recent CNN poll. When asked about which Democrat leaders "best reflect the core values" of the party, those surveyed ranked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the top with 10%, followed by Harris with 9% and Sanders with 8%.
Sanders – who ran for president in 2016 and 2020 – opted out of running again in 2028, noting that he will be turning 84 years old next month and that there are "some great young people" he believes should run.
When asked if current Vice President JD Vance could inherit Trump's MAGA movement in 2028, Sanders said, "It doesn't matter to me" because "the Republicans of today don't have anything of significance to say to working class people."
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP