Kamala Harris reveals whether she has retired from politics in first interview after Trump defeat

New York, New York - Former Vice President Kamala Harris recently revealed to comedian Stephen Colbert her plans for the coming future as she is not interested in reentering the political system.

On Thursday evening, Harris did an interview on Colbert's The Late Show, in which she said she believed Democracy has become "broken," as it has not been "strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles."

"For now, I don't want to go back in the system," Harris declared.

"I want to travel the country, I want to listen to people, I want to talk with people, and I don't want it to be transactional, where I'm asking for their vote."

After Colbert – whose show will soon be canceled - praised her stance, Harris said, "It doesn't mean we give up."

She then went on to discuss her upcoming memoir, 107 Days, which recounts how she launched what became "the shortest presidential campaign in modern history" after then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump.

"I hope, by writing this book, one of the things that I do is help people see from the inside what it is in a way that they can see something about themselves that tells them, 'Hey, I could do that,'" Harris said.