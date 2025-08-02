Kamala Harris reveals whether she has retired from politics in first interview after Trump defeat
New York, New York - Former Vice President Kamala Harris recently revealed to comedian Stephen Colbert her plans for the coming future as she is not interested in reentering the political system.
On Thursday evening, Harris did an interview on Colbert's The Late Show, in which she said she believed Democracy has become "broken," as it has not been "strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles."
"For now, I don't want to go back in the system," Harris declared.
"I want to travel the country, I want to listen to people, I want to talk with people, and I don't want it to be transactional, where I'm asking for their vote."
After Colbert – whose show will soon be canceled - praised her stance, Harris said, "It doesn't mean we give up."
She then went on to discuss her upcoming memoir, 107 Days, which recounts how she launched what became "the shortest presidential campaign in modern history" after then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump.
"I hope, by writing this book, one of the things that I do is help people see from the inside what it is in a way that they can see something about themselves that tells them, 'Hey, I could do that,'" Harris said.
Kamala Harris slams "capitulation" to President Donald Trump
Harris' appearance on the show was the politician's first public interview since losing to Trump last November.
Only a few days ago, Harris also announced that she would not be seeking a bid for governor of California, news that left some speculating she may be preparing for another presidential bid in 2028.
At one point, Harris was asked if she wanted to tell Americans, "I told you so" about what Trump would do after taking office. She answered that, while she predicted "a lot," what she didn't see coming was the "capitulation" from politicians, corporations, and other institutions that have caved to pressure from the president.
When asked who she believed would lead the future of the Democratic Party, Harris said it would be a "mistake" to put such pressure "on the shoulders of any one person" as it is "really on all of our shoulders."
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire