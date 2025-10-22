DNC drops another big sum as it continues to pay off debt from Kamala Harris campaign

Washington DC - The Democratic National Committee recently paid a huge sum as part of a debt accumulated from Kamala Harris ' failed presidential bid last year.

The Democratic National Committee is continuing to pay millions of dollars towards a debt accrued from Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential bid. © Big Event Media / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Axios, the DNC paid $1.6 million in September, bringing the total payout to $20 million and counting.



After former President Joe Biden dropped his bid for re-election, Harris, who was his vice president, took his place, spending a massive $1.5 billion on a campaign that only lasted 107 days.

Harris ultimately lost to Republican candidate Donald Trump, and to this day, the DNC is still receiving invoices for payments owed.

It's unclear exactly how much more is owed.

While it's common for a political party to pay off debts accrued by candidates after a race, the DNC, which only had $12 million cash on hand in September, has so far had to use 20% of the money it has raised this year to pay off Harris' debt.

The large expenditure could hinder the Democrats' efforts to bounce back in the 2026 midterms, which could help the party take back control of the government and bolster a new presidential candidate in 2028.