Kamala Harris slams Trump for "vengeance agenda" against Letitia James

Washington DC - Former Vice President Kamala Harris recently criticized President Donald Trump after his Department of Justice indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James.

According to CNN, Harris did an event on Thursday night in the nation's capital as part of her book tour promoting her memoir 107 Days, during which she described the president as "callous, corrupt, and incompetent."

At one point, Harris revealed that she had learned earlier that day that James was indicted for mortgage fraud – "even though the prosecutor who first looked at the case, who I'm told is a very conservative Republican, said there was not enough evidence."

She then went on to criticize Lindsey Halligan, the inexperienced real estate lawyer President Trump appointed to replace the prosecutor who refused to indict James.

"Trump puts in place an incompetent person to make the decision to implement his vengeance agenda," Harris said of Halligan.

"Think about it – the attorney general of the state of New York has been indicted when a previous prosecutor, who probably did not vote for her or me, said there was not enough evidence," she added.

After Trump first left the White House in 2021, James brought a major civil fraud case against him, alleging he and his real estate company had unlawfully inflated his wealth and manipulated the value of properties to obtain favorable bank loans or insurance terms.