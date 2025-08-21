Kamala Harris to hit the road on country-wide book tour

Los Angeles, California - Former Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that she will soon set out on a tour to promote her upcoming memoir recounting her brief 2024 presidential campaign.

In a recent social media post, Kamala Harris announce she will soon embark on a tour to promote her memoir recounting her brief 2024 presidential bid. © Big Event Media / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Harris shared an X post which included a video of moments from the campaign, and revealed she will be visiting major cities in the US, Canada, and Europe to promote her book titled 107 Days.

"Over the next few months, I will travel our country to share behind-the-scenes moments, lessons learned, and how we keep moving forward together," Harris wrote in the post.

The tour is set to begin a day after the book's release on September 24.

A source told NBC News that small and independently owned bookstores will be partnering with Harris for the tour, and she has expanded it to include more "untraditional" markets like Portland, Oregon, and Durham, North Carolina.

The memoir recounts how Harris joined the race last year after former President Joe Biden dropped out, leaving her to run "the shortest presidential campaign in modern history."

Despite seemingly immense momentum and support behind her campaign, she lost to President Donald Trump by more than two million in the popular vote and 86 electoral votes.