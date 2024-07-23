Harris goes after Trump as delegates line up to put her on brink of Democratic nomination

Washington DC - Vice President Kamala Harris appeared poised to clinch her party's presidential nomination after receiving support from enough Democratic delegates Monday, as she launched a blistering campaign against Donald Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris (r.) blasted Donald Trump in a speech before confirming that she had secured the number of delegates necessary to clinch the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. © Brendan SMIALOWSKI, Nick Oxford / AFP

With the support of a slew of Democratic heavyweights, including the president himself, and massive voter donations, Harris quickly closed in as the Democratic party's heir apparent, and delegates pledged to Biden began falling in line to pledge their support.

"Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party's nominee," Harris wrote in a statement, after reports said she had sailed past the number of delegates needed – 1,976 out of nearly 4,000 – in order to decisively secure the Democratic presidential nomination during voting in the coming weeks.

The news came after Harris, in her first speech to campaign workers since Biden's bombshell announcement that he was quitting the race, lashed out at Republican nominee Trump on Monday at campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Telling the crowd of workers she had come to address them personally after the "rollercoaster" of the last few days, she reminded them that in her past role as California's chief prosecutor, she "took on perpetrators of all kinds."

"Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type," she said to applause.

"We are going to win in November," a smiling Harris told the workers.

She also pledged to focus on abortion after Trump praised the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn the long-held federal right to the procedure.