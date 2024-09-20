Harris campaign takes aim at Trump's bromance with Mark Robinson after disturbing report

Washington DC - Kamala Harris ' campaign recently put out a video compilation of her challenger, Donald Trump , praising his close friend Mark Robinson, who is now facing backlash over disturbing comments he made in the past.

On Thursday, the Kamala HQ X account shared the 31-second clip, which featured images of the two giving wide smiles while posing for photos as the song Best Friend by Harry Nilsson plays in the background.

The clip also featured footage of Trump excessively praising Robinson, including one moment where the former president describes him as "Martin Luther King [Jr.] on steroids" and another where he tells a crowd, "You have to cherish [Robinson]... like a fine wine."

In a follow-up post, the campaign shared a video of Trump describing Robinson as "the hottest" politician in the US and "a friend of mine."

The attacks came the same day that CNN broke a wild story regarding horrific comments Robinson shared on a pornographic website's message boards between 2008 and 2012.

Earlier this year, Trump had enthusiastically endorsed Robinson as he runs for governor of North Carolina. In the wake of the damning report, Robinson has faced calls to drop out of the race, but he has aggressively refused.