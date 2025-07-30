Kamala Harris makes major announcement about political future

Los Angeles, California - Former Vice President Kamala Harris ruled out running for governor of California on Wednesday, in a statement that offered little explanation for her decision but warned that the nation was in "a moment of crisis."

The Democrat – defeated last year by Donald Trump in a tumultuous presidential election – had been mulling a run for the governorship of her home state in 2026, with Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom stepping down.

She had set an end-of-summer deadline for announcing her plans after leaving Washington in January.

"I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I've decided that I will not run for governor in this election," Harris said in a statement.

Harris (60) would have been the favorite had she thrown her hat in the ring – she was the state's top choice, according to polling earlier in July from the University of California, Irvine – yet she offered no explanation for her decision.

Her retreat from the gubernatorial contest means she could, in theory, decide to try again for the White House in 2028.

The political world had been in suspense about the former vice president's plans since her loss to Trump, when she came into the race late to replace an ailing President Joe Biden atop the Democratic ticket.

While she was out of the limelight, Harris had been reaching out to longtime supporters and donors to gauge enthusiasm for her candidacy to run the country's most populous state, and one of the world's largest economies.