Kamala Harris reveals Joe Biden call that left her "deeply disappointed"

London, UK - Kamala Harris opened up about an interaction with her former President Joe Biden that left her feeling "deeply disappointed."

During an interview on the Diary of a CEO podcast on Thursday, the ex-vice president was asked if she would describe her relationship with Biden as "complicated."

Harris agreed, adding that while she has "a great deal of affection" for Biden, there were times when he "disappointed" and "angered" her.

She went on to reveal a phone call Biden made to her during the 2024 presidential race, as she was preparing to debate then-Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The conversation, Harris claimed, "wasn't about my performance at the debate" – instead, Biden's "motivation was all about himself."

She recalled him warning her that Pennsylvania voters were critical of her for "saying bad things" about Biden.

"I was told that he wanted to call so that I'd be ready," Harris told podcast host Steven Bartlett. "I was so sure it was to buck me up and [say] 'go get 'em.'

"When I hung up the phone I was just... it was unbelievable, and I was – yes I was angry, and deeply disappointed," she added. "It was so unnecessary."