Kamala Harris dodges question on executive order for reparations

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - In a new interview, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris declined to say whether she would create a federal reparations commission if elected president.

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses members of the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. © REUTERS

Harris sat down Tuesday for an interview with a panel of reporters with the National Association of Black Journalists, during which she was asked about her stance on reparative justice.

TheGrio's Gerren Keith Gaynor noted that Harris had been a co-sponsor of S 40, Senate companion bill to HR 40, while in Congress. The legislation calls for the creation of a commission to develop a comprehensive policy plan for reparations.

Gaynor then asked whether Harris as president would use her executive authority to establish such a commission, in accordance with longstanding demands from lawmakers and advocates.

The vice president replied: "What we need to do going forward, look, first of all, we just need to speak truth about history in spite of the fact that some people try and erase history and try and teach our children otherwise. We need to speak truth about the generational impact of our history, in terms of the generational impact of slavery, the generational impact of redlining, of Jim Crow laws."

"I could go on and on and on," she continued. "These are facts that have impact, and we need to speak truth about it. And we need to speak truth about it in a way that is about deriving solutions."

Harris instead shifted focus to her plans to build an "opportunity economy" addressing the "obstacles that historically and currently exist," including student and medical debt, bias in home appraisals, and disparately high Black maternal mortality rates.