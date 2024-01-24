Biden earns crucial endorsement from auto union in blow to Trump

Washington DC - President Joe Biden won the coveted election endorsement of America's biggest car workers union Wednesday, in a major boost to his battle with Donald Trump for the crucial blue-collar vote.

President Biden scored the coveted endorsement of the United Auto Workers on Wednesday, giving him a major boost for the blue-collar vote. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Democrat Biden has relentlessly courted the union vote and appeared on a United Auto Workers (UAW) picket line last year during a strike against the big three car giants.

"Our endorsements must be earned. Joe Biden has earned it," UAW chief Shawn Fain told a cheering crowd at a conference in Washington before Biden took the stage in a black union baseball cap.

Fain said Trump wanted to "screw the American working class."

Union members booed when Trump's name was mentioned and shouted "Joe!" when Fain asked whom they wanted to be president after the November election.

"I have your back, and you have mine," Biden told the crowd.

But his speech was briefly disrupted for the second day in a row when a small number of protesters against Israel's war in Gaza started chanting before being dragged from the room by security guards.

Around a dozen pro-Palestinian supporters chanting slogans accusing Biden of "genocide" also rallied outside the conference, a day after protesters repeatedly disrupted Biden's speech on the key election issue of abortion.

The UAW called for a ceasefire in Gaza in December, becoming the largest US union to do so – and putting it at odds with Biden, who has firmly backed Israel since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.