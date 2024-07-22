Nancy Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris for president: "Onward to victory!"

Washington DC - Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi endorsed Kamala Harris to take over for President Joe Biden .

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (l.) shared a statement on Monday endorsing Kamala Harris (r.) to take President Joe Biden's place as presidential nominee. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Pelosi issued a statement, giving her "enthusiastic support" for the vice president following Biden's announcement that he will no longer be seeking re-election.

"Personally, I have known Kamala Harris for decades as rooted in strong values, faith and a commitment to public service," Pelosi stated.

"Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute – and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November.

"In the Democratic Party, our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power," she continued.

"Now, we must unify and charge forward to resoundingly defeat Donald Trump and enthusiastically elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States."

Biden made his announcement on Sunday amid pressure from fellow Democrats to step down over concerns that he could not beat Trump, his Republican rival. Immediately after sharing the news, he endorsed Harris to take over for him.