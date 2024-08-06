Virginia man arrested after making staggeringly large number of death threats to Kamala Harris

Charlottesville, Virginia - A Virginia man is facing serious prison time after he posted thousands of death threats aimed at Kamala Harris and other elected officials.

A man from Virginia is facing charges for sharing numerous death threats aimed at Vice President Kamala Harris on a right-wing social media platform. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Frank Lucio Carillo (66) was arrested at his home in Winchester last week.

He appeared in court on Monday, where he was charged with one count of making threats against the Vice President of the US.

Back in July, the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Arizona notified the FBI that serious threats were being made by a user named "joemadarats1," later identified as Carillo, on the right-wing social media platform GETTR.

The FBI uncovered approximately 4,359 posts and replies from Carillo in relation to Harris and other officials, including President Joe Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In one of the 19 posts discovered about Harris, Carillo wrote "I will cut your eyes out," adding that they hoped she would "suffer a slow agonizing death."

Court records reveal that he also made a number of general threats, such as calling on people to "go out with your guns and kill all Muslims."

Upon his arrest, authorities found two firearms at his home - a pistol and an AR-15 rifle - and thousands of rounds of ammunition.