Kash Patel fired as ATF director after now showing up for work

Washington DC - Kash Patel was recently removed from his position as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) under President Donald Trump after he reportedly stopped showing up for the job.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Director Kash Patel was recently fired from the role for reportedly failing to show up to work. © DREW ANGERER / AFP

Multiple sources told NBC News that Patel was let go, and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has been tasked with taking over the role.

Department officials said they were "shocked and confused" by the removal, as "no explanation for the change was given."

But sources also said Patel "had not been seen inside an ATF facility for weeks."

As of Thursday morning, Driscoll's name had replaced Patel's as Acting Director on the ATF's website.

In February, Patel was confirmed as director of the FBI, and just days later, Trump tapped him to lead the ATF.

Trump's nominations of Patel were celebrated by MAGA, as the former federal prosecutor promised to implement sweeping changes, including completely dismantling both departments.