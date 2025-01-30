Kash Patel's potential confirmation sparks intense fear among his "enemies list"

Washington DC - An individual included on an "enemies list" compiled by Kash Patel, President Donald Trump 's nominee to head the FBI, is moving their family out of fear of his potential appointment.

In 2023, Patel published a book called Government Gangsters, which included a list of over 50 current or former US officials that he described as members of "the deep state" that present a "dangerous threat to democracy."

One individual on the list, who spoke anonymously to CNN, said they are uprooting their family over fears Patel will weaponize the FBI to go after them.

"After being doxed several years ago, we were tired of dealing with the constant anxiety of always needing to look over our shoulders," the person told the outlet.

"Everyone deserves to have safety and security at home. Moving and taking precautions to keep our address anonymous will feel like a weight lifted."

Nearly a dozen more also said they were taking drastic measures to protect themselves and their families.

Trump's nomination of Patel has been met with heavy criticism due to the lawyer's promotion of conspiracy theories, his defense of the January 6 Capitol rioters, and his vows to use his role in the FBI to get retribution on those who have wronged the president.