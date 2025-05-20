Kristi Noem gets a civics lesson after failing to describe habeas corpus

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem was recently quizzed on a very basic concept related to her role, and failed miserably.

During a recent Senate hearing, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem gave a stunningly wrong answer when asked to define habeas corpus. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Tuesday, Noem testified before a Senate hearing, during which Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire asked her outright, "What is habeas corpus?"

"Habeas corpus is a constitutional right that the president has to be able to remove people from this country," Noem confidently replied, despite being nowhere close to the correct answer.

Hassan interjected, informing the secretary, "That's incorrect."

"Habeas corpus is the legal principle that requires that the government provide a public reason for detaining and imprisoning people," Hassan explained.

"If not for that protection, the government could simply arrest people, including American citizens, and hold them indefinitely for no reason," she continued. "Habeas corpus is the foundational right that separates free societies like America from police states like North Korea."

When pressed further, Noem said she supported habeas corpus, but falsely argued the president "has the authority under the Constitution to decide if it should be suspended or not," noting that former President Abraham Lincoln had done so.

"It has never been done without approval of Congress, even Abraham Lincoln got retroactive approval from Congress," Hassan replied.

