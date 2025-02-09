Kristi Noem put on blast for still pushing MAGA fearmongering: "You are the government!"

Washington DC - Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was recently put on the spot after she tried to push anti-government sentiments, even though she is now a federal employee under President Donald Trump .

During a recent interview, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the American people "can't trust" the US government, which she now works for. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Sunday, Noem sat down for an interview on the CNN show State of the Union, during which anchor Dana Bash pressed her about how a recent report claimed Elon Musk – Trump's top advisor and head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – is being given access to FEMA's sensitive disaster data, which is housed within her agency.

Noem argued that she is working with Musk to conduct an "audit of the federal government," and she has requested the "authority to reprogram funds."

When Bash asked if she was "comfortable" with the world's richest man having such unprecedented access to federal resources, Noem confidently stated, "Absolutely."

"I remember a time when Republicans were very careful about, and worried about the government, particularly unelected people, having access to our personal data," Bash said.

Noem bizarrely clapped back, "We can't trust the government anymore," to which Bash pointed out, "You are the government."



The MAGA Republican attempted to explain herself, but ultimately went on to further defend Musk, who she claimed has "gone through the processes to make sure that he has the authority."