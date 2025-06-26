LaMonica McIver enters plea on charges of "forcibly impeding" officers at ICE facility

Rep. LaMonica McIver has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of "forcibly impeding and interfering" with law enforcement outside an ICE detention facility.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Newark, New Jersey - Democratic Representative LaMonica McIver has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of "forcibly impeding and interfering" with law enforcement outside an immigration detention facility in Newark.

Representative LaMonica McIver speaks outside United States Court, after pleading not guilty on three counts of "forcibly impeding and interfering" with federal law enforcement on June 25, 2025.
Representative LaMonica McIver speaks outside United States Court, after pleading not guilty on three counts of "forcibly impeding and interfering" with federal law enforcement on June 25, 2025.  © REUTERS

The charges stem from a May 9 incident outside the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in Newark that ended in the arrest of the city's Mayor Ras Baraka.

McIver – along with fellow Democratic Representatives Rob Menendez and Bonnie Watson Coleman – were there to conduct congressional oversight of the facility, which is operated by the private prison contractor GEO Group.

Acting US Attorney for District of New Jersey Alina Habba announced charges claiming McIver used her forearms to "forcibly impede" officers while trying to prevent Baraka's arrest.

If convicted, the congresswoman faces up to 17 years in prison.

Trespassing charges against Baraka have since been dropped, while the mayor has launched his own lawsuit accusing Habba of false arrest, malicious prosecution, and defamation.

LaMonica McIver promises not to "back down"

McIver remained defiant Wednesday after her arraignment, once again reaffirming that she is "not guilty."

"We will fight this. At the end of the day, this is all about political intimidation. The Trump administration, him and his colleagues – his cronies, whatever you want to call them – have weaponized the federal government," the Newark-born congresswoman said outside the court.

"I will not stand for it. They will not intimidate me. They will not stop me from doing my job," McIver insisted.

"New Jersey says no to Trump's hateful policies," she added. "We will continue to stand up to this administration. Do not back down!"

