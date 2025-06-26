LaMonica McIver enters plea on charges of "forcibly impeding" officers at ICE facility

Newark, New Jersey - Democratic Representative LaMonica McIver has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of " forcibly impeding and interfering" with law enforcement outside an immigration detention facility in Newark.

Representative LaMonica McIver speaks outside United States Court, after pleading not guilty on three counts of "forcibly impeding and interfering" with federal law enforcement on June 25, 2025. © REUTERS

The charges stem from a May 9 incident outside the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in Newark that ended in the arrest of the city's Mayor Ras Baraka.

McIver – along with fellow Democratic Representatives Rob Menendez and Bonnie Watson Coleman – were there to conduct congressional oversight of the facility, which is operated by the private prison contractor GEO Group.

Acting US Attorney for District of New Jersey Alina Habba announced charges claiming McIver used her forearms to "forcibly impede" officers while trying to prevent Baraka's arrest.

If convicted, the congresswoman faces up to 17 years in prison.

Trespassing charges against Baraka have since been dropped, while the mayor has launched his own lawsuit accusing Habba of false arrest, malicious prosecution, and defamation.