LaMonica McIver indicted for "forcibly impeding" officers at Newark immigration detention center

Newark, New Jersey - Democratic Representative LaMonica McIver has been indicted on federal charges claiming she forcibly impeded and interfered with law enforcement outside an immigration detention facility in Newark.

Acting US Attorney for District of New Jersey Alina Habba, an ally of Donald Trump, accused McIver of intervening in an attempt to prevent an arrest outside the Delaney Hall detention center.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested last month after trying to join McIver and fellow Democratic Representatives Rob Menendez and Bonnie Watson Coleman on an oversight tour of the facility, which is operated by the private prison contractor GEO Group.

Body cam footage of the May 9 incident shows McIver along with protesters in a tight group around Baraka shortly before his arrest. At one point, each of her elbows push into an officer in police attire, though it is unclear whether the act was intentional.

"During her continued attempts to thwart the arrest, McIver slammed her forearm into the body of one law enforcement officer and also reached out and tried to restrain that officer by forcibly grabbing him. McIver also used each of her forearms to forcibly strike a second officer," reads a press release from Habba's office announcing the indictment.

Habba said McIver faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted on all three counts.