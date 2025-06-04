Newark Mayor Ras Baraka takes on New Jersey federal prosecutor after ICE detention center arrest!

Newark, New Jersey - Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Tuesday sued New Jersey's top federal prosecutor following his arrest outside a US immigration detention facility.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaks to supporters on May 15, 2025, after exiting the courthouse where he attended a status conference on the Trump administration's charge that he trespassed at the Delaney Hall immigration detention center. © STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Today I filed a federal lawsuit against Alina Habba and DHS Agent Ricky Patel for false arrest, malicious prosecution, and defamation. They abused their power to violently arrest me at Delaney Hall despite being invited inside. No one is above the law," Baraka announced on X.

Habba, the interim US attorney for New Jersey, is accused of issuing a "defamatory statement" against Baraka after his arrest. The suit cites an X post in which the prosecutor claims Baraka had "committed trespass" and "willingly chosen to disregard the law" at the Delaney Hall federal immigration detention center.

Baraka was arrested last month after trying to join Democratic Representatives LaMonica McIver, Rob Menendez, and Bonnie Watson Coleman on an oversight tour of Delaney Hall, operated by the private prison contractor GEO Group.

The lawsuit states that Baraka had been invited inside the Delaney gate by a GEO Group guard, before his presence there was challenged by Homeland Security Investigations agent Ricky Patel.

"At 2:44 PM, five minutes after Mayor Baraka left the Geo Group property, approximately 20 DHS [Department of Homeland Security] agents, many armed and masked, descended on the Mayor and members of Congress without any attempt to calm fears or ensure peace," the complaint reads.

"The DHS agents handcuffed the Mayor behind his back in an effort to effect maximum humiliation for what Defendant Habba's office later admitted was an alleged 'petty offense.'"