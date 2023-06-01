Lauren Boebert says she "gets sad" over positive phone calls to her office for a bizarre reason

Washington DC - Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert said she gets tons of calls from voters to her office, but she prefers those not so positive as she is "looking forward to a fight."

Planning to call Rep Boebert's office? This may make you hit pause.

During a recent interview with Steve Bannon, the controversial congresswoman urged voters to call their elected officials to demand they vote no against the upcoming debt ceiling agreement.

She went on to share how "people call [my office] all day long," and when she personally answers, she prefers confrontation to positive calls.

"I kind of get sad when it’s the positive ones," she told Bannon.

"I was like, 'Man, I was looking forward to a fight here,'" she added. "And uh, you know, I'm like, 'Oh, this is a real one.'"

According to Newsweek, despite being vocal about her opposition to the debt ceiling agreement, she ended up missing the vote that took place on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, which passed 314 to 117.

She is now facing scrutiny from her fellow conservatives and constituents.

Boebert has become infamous for her conservative, far-right views and trollish political tactics. Last year, she came under fire for making anti-Muslim remarks about a fellow representative. She is also a steadfast gun rights advocate, and cosponsored a bill that aims to make the AR-15 the national rifle of the US.