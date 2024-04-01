Lauren Boebert campaign wins big in bombshell development

Washington DC - Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert recently caught a lucky break after the special election candidate announced he won't be running against her in the primary race.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert got great news this week when the special election candidate pledged not to run against her as she seeks re-election. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Colorado Politics, a panel of state Republicans in Colorado's 4th Congressional District elected former gubernatorial candidate Greg Lopez to be their nominee to fill Rep. Ken Buck's seat, which was left vacant after his early resignation last Friday.

Lopez pledged to serve the remainder of Buck's term to the end of the year but plans to step down instead of running in the race to keep the role into 2025.

This comes as great news for Boebert, who is running in a tight primary race for the 4th District seat after jumping ship from the 3rd, which she has represented since 2021.

Boebert initially decried Buck's resignation, which further thinned the GOP's already slim majority in the House. She also accused Buck and the state's party of trying to "rig" the election against her by scheduling the special election on the same day as the primary.

On Friday, Boebert shared a social media post praising and congratulating Lopez on the win.