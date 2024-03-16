Ken Buck fires back at Lauren Boebert's "ridiculous" accusations over early retirement

Washington DC - Colorado Congressman Ken Buck has responded after fellow Representative Lauren Boebert accused him of retiring early to harm her chances of getting re-elected.

Congressman Ken Buck (l.) recently said it was "ridiculous" that his colleague Lauren Boebert is accusing him of retiring early to harm her reelection efforts. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

In an interview with The Colorado Sun on Thursday, he described her claim as "ridiculous" and insisted he has no invested interest in who wins.

"I'm not giving anybody an advantage or disadvantage," he explained, noting that he has refused to answer questions about Boebert's personal life.

"I have done my very best to stay out of this primary election."

Buck, who was already expected to resign from representing Colorado's 4th district by the end of the year, surprised his party on Tuesday when he announced he would "depart Congress by the end of next week."

After his announcement, state Governor Jared Polis revealed plans to hold a special election to fill the spot on June 25, which presents a huge problem for Boebert and other Republican candidates running for the seat, as the special election will be set on the same date as the primaries.

The following day, Boebert, who is running for his district after abandoning her 3rd district, shared a video to her supporters, where she accused her state's Republican Party of "[trying] to do everything that they can to stop my candidacy, to rig the election in Colorado," and Buck of trying to "rig" the election.

The MAGA Republican is now even fundraising on the idea that Buck is trying to sabotage her.