Lauren Boebert caught making excuses to police for speeding: "I was messing with my gears!"
Eagle County, Colorado - Newly released police body cam footage shows Congresswoman Lauren Boebert making excuses for speeding during a recent traffic stop.
Local Colorado news station FOX31 Denver recently broadcast a brief clip of the stop on May 12, when the representative was caught going 84 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone while traveling on I-70 westbound through Colorado's Vail Pass.
"I was messing with my gears, and I know I ended up going like way too fast," Boebert was heard explaining to the officer.
"Because you hit 90 [mph] for a second, but you were on the brakes pretty quick," the officer responded.
An anchor for the outlet went on to note that Boebert claimed "she was having issues with her transmission, which is why she didn't realize she was speeding."
Boebert was eventually issued a $174.50 speeding ticket, which she ended up missing the deadline to pay.
Because the Congresswoman, who recently won her primary bid to represent Colorado's 4th district, paid the ticket late, she has been ordered her to appear in court on July 26.
