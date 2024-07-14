Lauren Boebert caught making excuses to police for speeding: "I was messing with my gears!"

A local Colorado news station recently released footage of Representative Lauren Boebert giving excuses during a May traffic stop. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Local Colorado news station FOX31 Denver recently broadcast a brief clip of the stop on May 12, when the representative was caught going 84 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone while traveling on I-70 westbound through Colorado's Vail Pass.

"I was messing with my gears, and I know I ended up going like way too fast," Boebert was heard explaining to the officer.

"Because you hit 90 [mph] for a second, but you were on the brakes pretty quick," the officer responded.

An anchor for the outlet went on to note that Boebert claimed "she was having issues with her transmission, which is why she didn't realize she was speeding."

Boebert was eventually issued a $174.50 speeding ticket, which she ended up missing the deadline to pay.