Lauren Boebert heads to court after failing to pay speeding ticket

According to Westword, Boebert was pulled over around 10 AM on May 12 – Mother's Day – while driving her black Mazda CX-50 on I-70 westbound going through Colorado's Vail Pass.

Colorado State Patrol had clocked her going 84 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone and issued her a $174.50 speeding ticket, which she had 20 days to pay.

Boebert's press secretary claims she mailed a check to pay the ticket, but it was returned to her for unknown reasons, which led to her missing the due date.



She eventually spoke with an Eagle County court clerk by phone on July 3 regarding the matter and paid the ticket late using the court's online system that day.

The clerk that Boebert spoke with noted that she never mentioned the returned check during their conversation, and because she missed the due date, her case was forwarded to the court.

The congresswoman will now have to appear in court July 26.