Lauren Boebert gives shout out to Trump after big win in Republican Colorado primary

Windsor, Colorado - Far-right Representative Lauren Boebert won her Colorado GOP primary race for another term in Congress on Tuesday.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert appears poised to win a third term after dominating her GOP primary in the state's fourth district. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Boebert triumphed over five other primary contenders, garnering more than 43% of the vote. None of the others got close to her numbers.

The Donald Trump-endorsed lawmaker currently represents Colorado's third congressional district, but she chose to campaign in the fourth district this cycle after long-term Congressman Ken Buck decided to retire.

Also on Tuesday night, Republican Greg Lopez beat Democrat Trisha Calvarese in the special election to serve out the rest of Buck's term, which lasts through January. Lopez opted not to run for a full term, leaving the field open for Boebert to secure an easy win.

"Thank you all for your love and support. This victory belongs to the faithful voters of Colorado’s 4th district!" Boebert posted on X. "Now let’s win this thing November 5th and also reelect (for a third time) President Donald J. Trump! We’ve got a country to save!"

Donald Trump has only been elected to the presidency one time – in 2016. He lost to Joe Biden in 2020.

Boebert faces off against Calvarese in the general election. Because the district is solidly red, Boebert is expected to win handily come November, despite a recent series of embarrassing personal scandals.