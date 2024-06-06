Lauren Boebert fawns over 50 Cent during Capitol visit: "I'd still love you if you flipped burgers!"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was left swooning after rapper 50 Cent made a visit to Capitol Hill, and stopped for a photo op with the MAGA Republican.
On Wednesday, Boebert shared a photo of them together
"I'd still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King [50 Cent], I used to do that myself!" the representative wrote.
"Thanks for the photo, great to meet you!"
50 Cent showed the politician some love back, sharing another photo of them together, where he described Boebert as a "Colorado Republican making the White House look good" along with a smirking emoji.
The rapper, who owns the liquor company Sire Spirits, was visiting the Capitol for a meeting with lawmakers and civil rights attorney Ben Crump to discuss African-American representation in the liquor industry.
His presence caught the attention of a number of other politicians, as he also stopped to take photos with House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise, former speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Florida Rep. Ana Paulina-Luna, who described him as "one of my favorite Republicans."
Later that day, 50 Cent, who has voiced his support for Donald Trump in the past, was asked what he sees among Black men heading into November.
"I see them identifying with Trump," he responded.
50 Cent responds after social media goes off
Since she was elected in 2021, Boebert has made a name for herself in Washington as a MAGA Republican, who has made her unwavering support for Trump central to her campaign.
She ran under a staunch Christian conservative "family first" platform, and has consistently faced criticism for sharing views that some have deemed homophobic, racist, and xenophobic.
But Boebert's political career, and her current race for re-election, have been haunted by a long list of public scandals she has been involved in, which have called into question the Christian values she claims to represent.
Her most infamous moment came last September when Boebert and her date were kicked out of a musical performance of Beetlejuice in Denver because of their raucous behavior during the show, which included vaping and groping one another.
Despite his past endorsement of Trump and other pro-right stances he has shared, a number of social media users took issue with 50's snap with Boebert, prompting a response from the rapper.
"Wait, wait, guys I took pictures with everyone, and all you seem to care about is Lauren," he shared in a post. "What did she do in a dark theater that hasn't been done, my God!"
"Hey, I don't have chlamydia, by the way," he added.
