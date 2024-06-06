Lauren Boebert fawns over 50 Cent during Capitol visit: "I'd still love you if you flipped burgers!"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was left swooning after rapper 50 Cent made a visit to Capitol Hill, and stopped for a photo op with the MAGA Republican.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (l.) went viral on Wednesday after sharing a photo of herself with rapper 50 Cent during his recent visit to Capitol Hill. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@50cent & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Boebert shared a photo of them together

"I'd still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King [50 Cent], I used to do that myself!" the representative wrote.

"Thanks for the photo, great to meet you!"

50 Cent showed the politician some love back, sharing another photo of them together, where he described Boebert as a "Colorado Republican making the White House look good" along with a smirking emoji.

The rapper, who owns the liquor company Sire Spirits, was visiting the Capitol for a meeting with lawmakers and civil rights attorney Ben Crump to discuss African-American representation in the liquor industry.

His presence caught the attention of a number of other politicians, as he also stopped to take photos with House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise, former speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Florida Rep. Ana Paulina-Luna, who described him as "one of my favorite Republicans."

Later that day, 50 Cent, who has voiced his support for Donald Trump in the past, was asked what he sees among Black men heading into November.

"I see them identifying with Trump," he responded.