Lauren Boebert fights off vaccine conspiracies about her recent hospitalization
Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently took a moment to address rumors that have been floating around about her recent hospitalization.
The Colorado representative recently sat down for an interview with One America News host Dan Ball, who asked her about her return to the House following an emergency surgery she went through earlier this month after being diagnosed with a rare condition.
"I had some blood clots that we worked out – not COVID vax," she explained.
"You know, it's just an artery that was crushing a vein; it's May-Thurner syndrome, so I just want to clear the air there."
In the wake of her procedure, a number of anti-vaccine advocates on social media began spreading the idea that her clots were caused by a Covid-19 shot.
The unfounded conspiracy theories seemed to rattle the congresswoman, as her OAN interview was her second time publicly addressing it.
Boebert was pressed about it during an interview with Colorado radio host "Jay Dee the deplorable" on Wednesday, where the host claimed "everybody" has been asking him if she was vaccinated prior to her surgery.
"I'm not COVID vaxxed," Boebert clapped back. "So we can squash those rumors now."
Lauren Boebert has been staunchly against Covid-19 vaccine mandates
The line of questioning is certainly ironic, considering Boebert has long used her political platform to push anti-vaccine rhetoric.
Throughout the pandemic, she constantly criticized health officials, at one point calling them "needle Nazis," and attempts to quell the virus, most notably mask and vaccine mandates.
But as anti-vaccine stances and anger about the overall response to Covid-19 has become common with far-right Republicans, Boebert would probably rather the world ignore the fact that she was once a lot more moderate on the issue.
In August 2021, Boebert wrote an op-ed for Fox News where she skirted around saying she received the Covid vaccine but admitted that "in the past, my husband and I have made the choice to be vaccinated and to vaccinate our children."
Boebert went on to describe Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed, which accelerated vaccine research and access during the pandemic, as one of his "great accomplishments" and argued that she believes it is not the "proper role" of a politician in her position to "mandate what should be a personal, informed medical decision."
Boebert did maintain her criticisms about mandates, which she described as "anti-American bullcrap."
