Lauren Boebert fights off vaccine conspiracies about her recent hospitalization

Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently took a moment to address rumors that have been floating around about her recent hospitalization.

In recent interviews, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has had to address rumors that she was hospitalized earlier this month after getting a Covid vaccine. © Collage: IMAGO / Zoonar, Pond5 Images, & Pacific Press Agency

The Colorado representative recently sat down for an interview with One America News host Dan Ball, who asked her about her return to the House following an emergency surgery she went through earlier this month after being diagnosed with a rare condition.

"I had some blood clots that we worked out – not COVID vax," she explained.

"You know, it's just an artery that was crushing a vein; it's May-Thurner syndrome, so I just want to clear the air there."

In the wake of her procedure, a number of anti-vaccine advocates on social media began spreading the idea that her clots were caused by a Covid-19 shot.

The unfounded conspiracy theories seemed to rattle the congresswoman, as her OAN interview was her second time publicly addressing it.

Boebert was pressed about it during an interview with Colorado radio host "Jay Dee the deplorable" on Wednesday, where the host claimed "everybody" has been asking him if she was vaccinated prior to her surgery.

"I'm not COVID vaxxed," Boebert clapped back. "So we can squash those rumors now."