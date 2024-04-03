Lauren Boebert undergoes emergency surgery after rare medical diagnosis
Loveland, Colorado - Representative Lauren Boebert is going through quite a health scare after a rare diagnosis resulted in her undergoing emergency surgery.
According to a statement shared on Facebook by Boebert's campaign, the congresswoman was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies on Monday afternoon "after experiencing severe swelling in her upper left leg."
"After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow," the post said.
On Tuesday morning, doctors successfully performed surgery to "remove the clot and insert a stent," and after some recommended time to rest, she is expected to make a "full recovery with no significant concerns for her long-term health and no hindrance to her ability to perform her duties."
The Cleveland Clinic reports that May-Thurner Syndrome occurs when the right iliac artery presses on the left iliac vein. While not initially serious, it can lead to possible life-threatening circumstances, such as vein thrombosis.
The statement noted that while the exact cause of the disorder is unknown, "dehydration, travel, and extended periods of sitting have all been identified as potential factors."
A quote from Boebert was included, where she thanked the medical team "for their great care" and added she is "looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado."
Former Congressman George Santos sends love to Lauren Boebert
The diagnosis and surgery come as Boebert runs for re-election to her congressional seat, but this time to represent Colorado's 4th District instead of the 3rd, which she has represented since 2021.
Former Congressman George Santos, an ally of Boebert's who was expelled from Congress back in December, shared a post on X describing the success of the surgery as a "blessing" for his "dear friend."
"Lauren underwent a surgery and has come out on the other end of it and is doing well," Santos wrote. "I want to thank all the medical staff that looked after my friend and the Doctors who took this enormous responsibility. It's everyday [heroes] like these that we need to be thanking every day.
"To Lauren and her family, God bless you all, and rest up because you have a lot of fighting to do!" he added.
The House is currently on Easter vacation and is scheduled to return on April 9. Boebert has not given a timeline for when she plans to return to Washington DC.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Newscom World