Lauren Boebert undergoes emergency surgery after rare medical diagnosis

Loveland, Colorado - Representative Lauren Boebert is going through quite a health scare after a rare diagnosis resulted in her undergoing emergency surgery.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was forced to undergo emergency surgery this week after doctors diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome. © IMAGO / Newscom World

According to a statement shared on Facebook by Boebert's campaign, the congresswoman was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies on Monday afternoon "after experiencing severe swelling in her upper left leg."

"After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow," the post said.

On Tuesday morning, doctors successfully performed surgery to "remove the clot and insert a stent," and after some recommended time to rest, she is expected to make a "full recovery with no significant concerns for her long-term health and no hindrance to her ability to perform her duties."

The Cleveland Clinic reports that May-Thurner Syndrome occurs when the right iliac artery presses on the left iliac vein. While not initially serious, it can lead to possible life-threatening circumstances, such as vein thrombosis.

The statement noted that while the exact cause of the disorder is unknown, "dehydration, travel, and extended periods of sitting have all been identified as potential factors."

A quote from Boebert was included, where she thanked the medical team "for their great care" and added she is "looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado."

