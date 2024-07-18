Lauren Boebert reveals her ideal position if asked to join Trump administration

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently revealed what position she would love to fill if former president Donald Trump manages to win re-election.

In a recent interview, MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert (pictured) shared what cabinet role she would like to fill if Donald Trump wins re-election. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Wednesday, while attending day 3 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Boebert did an interview with Native Voice One in which she voiced her support for tribal sovereignty and energy projects taking place on tribal lands.

When asked who she believed should be the next Secretary of the Department of Interior, the agency tasked with handling environmental projects and building relations between the government and indigenous tribes, she seemingly threw herself into the running.

"I think Lauren Boebert needs to be the secretary of the Interior," she jokingly stated in the third person with a laugh.

"President Trump, I would like to be secretary of the Interior."

Boebert described it as "one of the most important agencies in the federal government," and shared her distaste for Deb Haaland, the current Interior Secretary under President Joe Biden.

She also advocated for drilling on tribal lands, as she believes it is the most effective way to manage it.

"I believe that that is a cleaner way to take care of the environment and extract those resources that we have been blessed with to use what’s given to us by the earth to produce this energy in a clean and efficient way, rather than just covering it up with solar panels and wind turbines," she explained.