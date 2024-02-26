Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals her preferred position in Trump's cabinet
Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently revealed what position in Donald Trump's cabinet she would most want if he manages to win re-election.
According to The Boston Herald, MTG made the big reveal while speaking to a crowd of MAGA supporters in South Carolina on Saturday as voters prepared to cast their ballots in the state's GOP primary contest.
"I'd be honored to serve President Trump in his next administration in any capacity that he asks me," she said.
"But I'm certainly particularly interested in Homeland Security. I think it's the top issue in the country."
Her comment comes after House Republicans voted to impeach current Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas earlier this month.
MTG has long taken aim at Mayorkas, as she filed two articles of impeachment against the secretary last November.
After the first failed to pass, she ended up canceling the second at the request of House Speaker Mike Johnson, who "guaranteed" impeachment would happen soon.
While in South Carolina, Greene also received some praise from Trump himself, who mentioned her in his victory speech.
Would Donald Trump select Marjorie Taylor Greene for his presidential cabinet?
Greene, who had previously expressed interest in being his running mate, joined Trump onstage as he was dubbed the winner of the contest.
During his speech, the former president name-dropped his closest allies, including MTG, who he described as "very smart" and "respected by everybody."
The Georgia congresswoman's name has also been thrown around as a potential vice presidential pick for Trump, but he has yet to name his running mate as the Republican primaries continue.
Cover photo: Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP