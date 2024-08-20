Lauren Boebert set to debate Democratic challenger as re-election bid heats up

Littleton, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert will soon debate her Democratic challenger as she continues her long battle for re-election in her new district.

© IMAGO / UPI Photo

Boebert is preparing to debate first-time Democratic candidate Trisha Calvarese on September 3 at The Club at Ravenna, where the two will discuss business and economic issues.

In January, Boebert announced that she would be abandoning Colorado's 3rd District – which she represented since 2021 – to run for re-election in the more MAGA-friendly 4th District.

She and Calvarese recently won their respective primary races, each scoring their party nominations.

Calvarese also notably managed to pull in more than $750,000 in the month following her win.

The 4th District is considered by many pollsters to be safe for Republicans, but Calvarese – who was raised in the district – believes she may have created a path to victory with her impressive fundraising haul.

Internal polls are currently showing her "within striking distance" of Boebert.

In a statement, Boebert's campaign said she is "looking forward to discussing her proven track record as a strong legislator for small businesses."



Calvarese said she hopes voters will look past party labels, put "Main Street over the extreme," and believes "there will be a clear contrast" when they hit the debate stage on September 3.