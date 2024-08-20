Lauren Boebert set to debate Democratic challenger as re-election bid heats up

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is scheduled to debate her Democratic challenger, Trisha Calvarese, as she continues her battle for re-election.

By Rey Harris

Littleton, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert will soon debate her Democratic challenger as she continues her long battle for re-election in her new district.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert will soon debate her Democratic challenger as she continues her long battle for re-election in her new district.
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert will soon debate her Democratic challenger as she continues her long battle for re-election in her new district.  © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Boebert is preparing to debate first-time Democratic candidate Trisha Calvarese on September 3 at The Club at Ravenna, where the two will discuss business and economic issues.

In January, Boebert announced that she would be abandoning Colorado's 3rd District – which she represented since 2021 – to run for re-election in the more MAGA-friendly 4th District.

She and Calvarese recently won their respective primary races, each scoring their party nominations.

Trump launches fresh attacks on Harris and insists he's "much better looking than her"
Donald Trump Trump launches fresh attacks on Harris and insists he's "much better looking than her"

Calvarese also notably managed to pull in more than $750,000 in the month following her win.

The 4th District is considered by many pollsters to be safe for Republicans, but Calvarese – who was raised in the district – believes she may have created a path to victory with her impressive fundraising haul.

Internal polls are currently showing her "within striking distance" of Boebert.

In a statement, Boebert's campaign said she is "looking forward to discussing her proven track record as a strong legislator for small businesses."

Calvarese said she hopes voters will look past party labels, put "Main Street over the extreme," and believes "there will be a clear contrast" when they hit the debate stage on September 3.

Calvarese will soon set out on a 21 County Tour throughout the state of Colorado to speak with voters while Boebert has been focusing much of her time on helping Donald Trump run for presidential re-election in November.

Cover photo: IMAGO / UPI Photo

More on Lauren Boebert: