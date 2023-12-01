Lauren Boebert shares Dave Chappelle photo-op with transphobic tweet
Washington DC - Far-right Representative Lauren Boebert shared a transphobic social media post about her recent impromptu run-in with comedian Dave Chappelle.
On Thursday, Boebert, along with fellow conservative Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, spotted Chappelle wandering around the Capitol building.
"May we get a selfie with you?" Boebert is heard saying to the star in a clip of the run-in. "I know you're trying to leave."
Later that day, Boebert shared the photo on social media along with the caption, "Just three people who understand that there's only two genders."
According to The Hill, Chappelle was in DC for his show at the Capitol One Arena later that night, and visited the Capitol building that day to speak with Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett who represents the US Virgin Islands.
In a video posted to social media, Chappelle explained to reporters, "A lot of the people I grew up with work on the Hill, so I hang out here sometimes when I'm in DC to catch up with old friends."
Lauren Boebert and Dave Chappelle have been criticized for their views on trans issues
Both Boebert and Chappelle have been criticized for their outspoken views on trans issues, yet have stood by them.
Chappelle's last few comedy specials have been criticized for containing jokes that critics have deemed transphobic, particularly his final Netflix special from 2021, The Closer.
Boebert is currently running in a tense race for re-election, and has always been vocal in her opposition to trans-related legislation and issues.
Her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who lost to Boebert in 2022 by only 546 votes, has managed to out raise Boebert in the last two campaign fundraising cycles.
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP