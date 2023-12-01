Lauren Boebert shares Dave Chappelle photo-op with transphobic tweet

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (l.) shared a photo and social media post that included a photo of her with comedian Dave Chappelle (r.) and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. © Screenshot/X/@RepBoebert

On Thursday, Boebert, along with fellow conservative Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, spotted Chappelle wandering around the Capitol building.

"May we get a selfie with you?" Boebert is heard saying to the star in a clip of the run-in. "I know you're trying to leave."

Later that day, Boebert shared the photo on social media along with the caption, "Just three people who understand that there's only two genders."

According to The Hill, Chappelle was in DC for his show at the Capitol One Arena later that night, and visited the Capitol building that day to speak with Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett who represents the US Virgin Islands.

In a video posted to social media, Chappelle explained to reporters, "A lot of the people I grew up with work on the Hill, so I hang out here sometimes when I'm in DC to catch up with old friends."