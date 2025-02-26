Lauren Boebert shares giggly response to Kid Rock dating rumors

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently gave a coy and giggly response after she was asked about rumors that she is dating musician Kid Rock.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r.) recently responded to rumors that she may be dating music Kid Rock after being pressed by a reporter. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A TMZ reporter recently chased Boebert down in the nation's capital and pressed the Colorado representative about talks of a blooming MAGA romance between her and the "rock star."

"You're always asking about my dating life!" the politician responded, giggling like a schoolgirl.

Boebert went on to say that she and Kid Rock had a "great time" at the Turning Point Gala on February 11, where she was caught on video dancing closely with him and was reportedly spotted leaving the event with him in a cab at 2:30 AM.

Boebert, grinning from ear to ear, went on to joke, "Y'all, with all your stories, Mom won't stop asking for concert tickets, so that's the problem I'm facing now."

Days after reports of their late-night partying surfaced, Kid Rock was confirmed to have split with his longtime partner Audrey Berry, whom he had been engaged to for the past seven years.

