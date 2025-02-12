Lauren Boebert sparks Kid Rock dating rumors with late-night rendezvous

Washington DC - The internet has been running wild with speculation about a possible love affair between MAGA Republicans Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock.

After a recent report claimed Lauren Boebert (r.) and Kid Rock were seen leaving a party together, the internet is convinced they are romantically involved. © Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos & RICK DIAMOND & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a report from Page Six published on Monday, the Colorado Congresswoman and the rock star were seen chatting it up together during President Donald Trump's Inauguration party on January 20, and around 2:30 AM, they were spotted getting into a cab together.

A source told the outlet that the two planned to "keep the inaugural balls swinging into the wee hours," but there has been no concrete evidence that is true.

Adding even more fuel to the romance fire, a video clip of Boebert at the party grinning from ear to ear as she danced for Kid Rock has gone viral on X.

When Page Six attempted to reach her for comment, Boebert's press secretary responded, "I think we'll pass."

Kid Rock has reportedly been engaged to Audrey Berry since 2017, but Boebert divorced the father of her three children in 2023 and has been seemingly single ever since.

Boebert made headlines the same year as her divorce after she and a date were kicked out of a play in Colorado after they were caught vaping and groping each other.