Lauren Boebert spreads wild MAGA conspiracy that Biden is dead: "I demand proof of life!"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert appears to believe that President Joe Biden may have gone off to a better place.
Since President Biden announced that he would no longer be seeking re-election this year, the far-right has been coming up with increasingly wild ways to demonize him.
But Boebert's theory definitely takes the cake.
"I demand proof of life from Joe Biden today by 5:00 pm," Boebert stated in an X post on Monday morning. "He needs to get in front of some camera and discuss if he's aware that he dropped out."
Around 12:30 PM, Boebert shared another post "again" calling for proof, and by 2:40 PM, she simply posted, "Is Joe Biden alive?"
Biden has been isolating himself in recent days after he tested positive for Covid-19 last week, forcing him to cancel a number of scheduled events.
Biden continues to self-isolate after Covid-19 diagnosis
On Monday, Biden's doctor shared an update, claiming the 81-year-old's "symptoms have almost completely subsided," and his vitals are "absolutely normal."
But Boebert, who appeared to believe the statement was issued to appease her, said the letter wasn't good enough, as it "is not proof of life," and demanded for the third time that he provide one.
Biden called into the campaign headquarters for the new presumptive Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, on Monday, telling his running mate, "We're still fighting this fight together. I'm not going anywhere," per The Hill.
Cover photo: Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire