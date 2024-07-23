Lauren Boebert spreads wild MAGA conspiracy that Biden is dead: "I demand proof of life!"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert appears to believe that President Joe Biden may have gone off to a better place.

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been pushing the conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden has been in hiding because he is actually dead. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Since President Biden announced that he would no longer be seeking re-election this year, the far-right has been coming up with increasingly wild ways to demonize him.

But Boebert's theory definitely takes the cake.

"I demand proof of life from Joe Biden today by 5:00 pm," Boebert stated in an X post on Monday morning. "He needs to get in front of some camera and discuss if he's aware that he dropped out."

Around 12:30 PM, Boebert shared another post "again" calling for proof, and by 2:40 PM, she simply posted, "Is Joe Biden alive?"

Biden has been isolating himself in recent days after he tested positive for Covid-19 last week, forcing him to cancel a number of scheduled events.