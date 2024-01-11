Lauren Boebert's ex faces multiple charges after being arrested twice in one week

Silt, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert can't seem to catch a break, as the reasons her ex-husband Jayson was recently arrested twice in one week has finally been revealed.

Two arrest affidavits were made public on Wednesday, revealing criminal charges brought against the ex-husband of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. © Collage: Garfield County Sheriff Department & OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

According to The Daily Beast, two arrest affidavits were released to the public on Wednesday, confirming that Jayson is now facing six criminal charges regarding two separate incidents.

The first three charges – which include disorderly conduct, obstructing a police officer, and criminal trespassing – stem from an altercation he had with the politician at a local restaurant on Saturday, where Jayson called 911 and alleged that he had been the victim of assault.

He later claimed that Lauren had punched him in the face several times.

After the department thoroughly reviewed the incident, they deemed Jayson's assault claim as "unfounded" due to a lack of evidence and subsequently "closed" the investigation into Lauren.

The other three charges – which include assault in the third degree, harassment, and prohibited use of a weapon – stem from another incident that took place days later.