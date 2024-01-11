Lauren Boebert's ex faces multiple charges after being arrested twice in one week
Silt, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert can't seem to catch a break, as the reasons her ex-husband Jayson was recently arrested twice in one week has finally been revealed.
According to The Daily Beast, two arrest affidavits were released to the public on Wednesday, confirming that Jayson is now facing six criminal charges regarding two separate incidents.
The first three charges – which include disorderly conduct, obstructing a police officer, and criminal trespassing – stem from an altercation he had with the politician at a local restaurant on Saturday, where Jayson called 911 and alleged that he had been the victim of assault.
He later claimed that Lauren had punched him in the face several times.
After the department thoroughly reviewed the incident, they deemed Jayson's assault claim as "unfounded" due to a lack of evidence and subsequently "closed" the investigation into Lauren.
The other three charges – which include assault in the third degree, harassment, and prohibited use of a weapon – stem from another incident that took place days later.
Lauren Boebert's ex-husband accused of assault by their son
Tyler, one of the four children Lauren and Jayson share together, has accused his father of shoving him to the ground and wielding a rifle as he attempted to call the police.
The controversy comes as Lauren, a candidate who ran on a "family values" platform, seeks re-election to a new Colorado district.
Jayson was released on Tuesday on a $2,500 bond.
Cover photo: Collage: Garfield County Sheriff Department & OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP