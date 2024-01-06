Lauren Boebert gives new excuse for Colorado district swap

Washington DC - Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert is once again using new excuses for her recent decision to jump ship to congressional another district.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert did another interview where she defended her recent decision to switch districts, with a new line of excuses. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Friday, the congresswoman gave an interview with The Durango Herald, where she explained that the switch up marks a new beginning for her political ambitions.

"The fresh start is really in regards to my personal life," she said. "There's definitely been some changes."

She echoed her previous claims that Democrats and financial interests are trying to "buy" her seat, and that by switching, she is "protecting my voters."

"It is the right decision for me personally, and it is the right decision for those who support our conservative movement," she said. "This is the right decision for Colorado, for us."

Last week, Boebert announced she will now be campaigning for re-election to represent Colorado's 4th congressional district, switching from the 3rd District that she has been representing in the House since she took office in 2021.

She has been criticized for abandoning her district for a more conservative one in an alleged attempt to avoid defeat from her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who out-raised her in donations every filing cycle of 2023.