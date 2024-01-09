Lauren Boebert responds after brawl with ex: "Another reason I'm moving"
Silt, Colorado - Representative Lauren Boebert has denied allegations that she recently assaulted her ex-husband during an altercation while dining at a restaurant in her current district.
According to The Daily Beast, the Silt Police Department received a call on Saturday from the congresswoman's ex, Jayson Boebert, who claimed he had been a "victim of domestic violence" at the local Miner's Claim restaurant.
Though police have declined to give any more details about the incident as they conduct an "active investigation," American Muckrakers, an anti-Boebert super PAC, claimed in a social media post that Boebert "punched" Jayson "in the nose 2 times and then continued to beat him up," a story that Jayson later confirmed.
In a statement, Boebert, who recently announced she would be running for re-election to Congress in another district, denied the assault claims and blamed growing issues with her ex as yet another reason she is abandoning Colorado's 3rd District.
"This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I'm moving," she explained. "I didn't punch Jayson in the face, and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options."
Lauren Boebert's re-election effort faces uphill battle
As Boebert, who has run on a strong "family values" platform, is now running for re-election to represent the more conservative 4th District, she faces a handful of personal issues and controversies that continue to haunt her efforts.
She has struggled to repair her public image after she and her date were kicked out of a performance of Beetlejuice for vaping, groping each other, and causing disruptions back in September.
Boebert's marital issues have also been made public, including allegations that she was having an affair with a country singer, accusations that she seduced a chef at a restaurant she once owned, and details of her messy divorce from Jayson, who said the split came as a "surprise."
Of the restaurant incident, Jayson vowed to ask police to call off the investigation, explaining "I made a mistake. We both overreacted... [the] boys and I still love her very much."
