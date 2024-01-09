Lauren Boebert responds after brawl with ex: "Another reason I'm moving"

Silt, Colorado - Representative Lauren Boebert has denied allegations that she recently assaulted her ex-husband during an altercation while dining at a restaurant in her current district.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has released a statement denying allegations that she punched her ex-husband during an altercation at a Colorado restaurant. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Daily Beast, the Silt Police Department received a call on Saturday from the congresswoman's ex, Jayson Boebert, who claimed he had been a "victim of domestic violence" at the local Miner's Claim restaurant.

Though police have declined to give any more details about the incident as they conduct an "active investigation," American Muckrakers, an anti-Boebert super PAC, claimed in a social media post that Boebert "punched" Jayson "in the nose 2 times and then continued to beat him up," a story that Jayson later confirmed.

In a statement, Boebert, who recently announced she would be running for re-election to Congress in another district, denied the assault claims and blamed growing issues with her ex as yet another reason she is abandoning Colorado's 3rd District.

"This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I'm moving," she explained. "I didn't punch Jayson in the face, and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options."