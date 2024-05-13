Lindsey Graham ramps up violent anti-Palestinian rhetoric with Gaza nuke reference

Washington DC - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham kept up his extreme rhetoric on Sunday by suggesting Israel should be allowed to wipe Gaza off the map via nuclear weapons.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham again suggested Israel should be allowed to use nuclear weapons on Gaza. © Credit CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ranting angrily at NBC's Kirsten Welker during an appearance on Meet the Press Sunday, the Republican congressman told Israel "to do whatever you have to do to survive as a Jewish state" – up to an including inflicting nuclear cataclysm on Gaza.

In response to President Joe Biden's threats to withhold weapons if Israel defies global opposition to a full-scale invasion of Rafah, Graham asked: "Why is it OK for America to drop two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end their existential threat war? Why was it OK for us to do that? I thought it was OK."

"Give Israel the bombs they need to end the war," he added. "They can't afford to lose."

Somewhere between 110,000 and 210,000 people were killed when the US dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.

The catastrophic environmental and residual health effects have made a more precise reckoning impossible.