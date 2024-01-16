Lloyd Austin issues update amid scandal over secret hospital stay

Washington DC - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been released from Walter Reed hospital, he said Monday, after initially concealing his stay there from both the White House and Congress.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (r.) has been discharged from hospital after secretly being admitted at the start of the year. © via REUTERS

Austin kept President Joe Biden and lawmakers

Joe Biden and lawmakers in the dark about being diagnosed with prostate cancer for weeks and did not inform them for days about his hospitalization on January 1 for complications from his treatment.

While the situation has been a headache for Biden, putting him on the defense and providing an opening for Republican attacks in an election year, the president has resisted calls for Austin to leave office.

"I'm grateful for the excellent care I received at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and want to thank the outstanding doctors and nursing staff for their professionalism and superb support," Austin said in a statement.

"As I continue to recuperate and perform my duties from home, I'm eager to fully recover and return as quickly as possible to the Pentagon," he said.