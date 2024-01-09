US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's cancer diagnosis at center of firestorm

Bethesda, Maryland - US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has prostate cancer, the hospital treating him has said, placing him at the center of a scandal over not informing the public and president sooner.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. © ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP

The disease was recognized early and the prognosis for a cure is "excellent," Walter Reed Military Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland - outside the US capital - announced on Tuesday.

The Pentagon in Washington has been highly criticized for not telling either President Joe Biden or the public quickly about Austin's condition.

The 70-year-old has been hospitalized since the beginning of the year due to complications following an operation at the end of December.

The prostate cancer was diagnosed at the beginning of December, the hospital announced. Shortly before Christmas, Austin underwent a minimally invasive surgical procedure and went home the next morning.

On New Year's Day, Austin was then admitted to hospital due to complications, including nausea and severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain. An initial examination revealed a urinary tract infection and he was transferred to the intensive care unit on January 2.

According to the hospital, fluid accumulation in the abdomen caused problems.

The infection has since subsided. Austin is making progress and a "full recovery" is expected, but this could be a long process, the hospital said.

The defense secretary was never unconscious or subject to a general anaesthetic, the army hospital added.