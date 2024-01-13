President Biden chides Lloyd Austin over hospitalization cover-up

Washington DC - President Joe Biden said Friday he remained confident in his Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, though he lamented the Pentagon chief's lapse in judgment in keeping him in the dark over his ongoing hospitalization.

President Biden (l) has affirmed his support of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin but admitted Austin should have disclosed his hospitalization. © Collage: Mandel NGAN & Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Austin has been hospitalized since January 1 for complications from prostate cancer treatment but did not inform the White House or Congress for several days after he was admitted, sparking calls for him to resign and raising questions about his role in national security issues.



When asked if it was a lapse in judgment for Austin not to have told him, Biden said, "Yes."

Reporters probed further and asked the Democratic president if he remained confident in his defense secretary. "I do," he replied.

Earlier Friday, the White House said Austin worked from his hospital bed as American and British forces readied for strikes against Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels.