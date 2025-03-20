MAGA Rep. Harriet Hageman plays defense for Trump and Musk during wild town hall

Laramie, Wyoming - Congresswoman Harriet Hageman had a rough night during a town hall on Wednesday, as she faced a room filled with constituents angry over President Donald Trump and Elon Musk 's aggressive MAGA agenda.

Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman was booed and protested against during a recent town hall over her support of President Donald Trump's agenda. © MICHAEL SMITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the Cowboy State Daily, more than 500 people attended the event at the Laramie Civic Center, with the majority of the crowd there to oppose her appearance.

Hageman was booed as she made remarks about her support for Trump and Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been dismantling government agencies and firing thousands of federal employees.

She smiled as the crowd jeered, but she eventually grew defensive, at times seemingly mocking them.

At one point, she chided the crowd by accusing them of being "obsessed with federal government."

"You guys are going to have a heart attack if you don't calm down!" she joked.

A number of MAGA Republicans across the US have been facing similar treatment at events in their states, which led to House Speaker Mike Johnson urging members of the party to no longer hold them.

After her event, Hageman told CS Daily that she felt sorry for the people who actually came to hear her speak but couldn't, and said she would continue doing town halls.