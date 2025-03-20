MAGA Senator who pushed "Trump derangement syndrome" bill caught trying to sext minor
Minneapolis, Minnesota - MAGA Senator Justin Eichorn of Minnesota was recently arrested for allegedly sexting with a police officer he believed to be a teenage girl.
According to a criminal complaint, Eichorn (40) responded to an online ad offering commercial sex with a 17-year-old girl.
"Hey [name] I saw your post and [sic] chance you are still available tonight?" Eichorn allegedly wrote the undercover officer. "What's a guy gota do to get with the hottest girl online tonight."
The next day, he attempted to set up a meeting with the girl, asking, "where ya at and what's your rates," and requested she send "naught (sic)" pictures.
On Monday, the two arranged a meeting, where Eichorn was immediately arrested, and is facing felony charges for soliciting a minor to practice prostitution.
"If you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone's child, expect to leave in handcuffs," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a statement. "We will not tolerate predators in our community."
Lawmakers from both parties have called for Eichorn to step down. The Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus said in a statement that they are "shocked" by the allegations, and demanded "an immediate resignation."
Justin Eichorn's infamous Trump Derangement Syndrome bill
Eichorn, who is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, made headlines hours before he was arrested by co-sponsoring a bill with three other Republican senators that aimed to classify "Trump derangement syndrome" as a mental illness in the state statute.
The bill defines the syndrome as "the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of" Trump.
Symptoms include "Trump-induced general hysteria, which produces an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology" in Trump's behavior.
The president has regularly used the term to dismiss any criticism.
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Hennepin County Sheriff's Office