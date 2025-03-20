MAGA Senator who pushed "Trump derangement syndrome" bill caught trying to sext minor

Minneapolis, Minnesota - MAGA Senator Justin Eichorn of Minnesota was recently arrested for allegedly sexting with a police officer he believed to be a teenage girl.

Minnesota Senator Justin Eichorn was recently arrested, and is facing felony charges for sexting with a police officer he believed to be an underage girl. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

According to a criminal complaint, Eichorn (40) responded to an online ad offering commercial sex with a 17-year-old girl.

"Hey [name] I saw your post and [sic] chance you are still available tonight?" Eichorn allegedly wrote the undercover officer. "What's a guy gota do to get with the hottest girl online tonight."

The next day, he attempted to set up a meeting with the girl, asking, "where ya at and what's your rates," and requested she send "naught (sic)" pictures.

On Monday, the two arranged a meeting, where Eichorn was immediately arrested, and is facing felony charges for soliciting a minor to practice prostitution.

"If you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone's child, expect to leave in handcuffs," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a statement. "We will not tolerate predators in our community."

Lawmakers from both parties have called for Eichorn to step down. The Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus said in a statement that they are "shocked" by the allegations, and demanded "an immediate resignation."