Maine Governor Janet Mills enters race for Susan Collins' Senate seat

Augusta, Maine - Maine Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, has entered the race to challenge Republican Susan Collins for her US Senate seat.

"There are too many politicians in Washington, including Susan Collins, who have forgotten their principles and let bullies like Trump have their way, and it's hurting Maine people," Mills says in a campaign announcement video released on Tuesday.

"I've never backed down from a bully, and I never will," she adds.

The 77-year-old two-term governor touted her efforts to push back against the Trump administration, highlighting a lawsuit the state filed against the US Department of Agriculture's decision to defund school meals for children.

The move came after Mills publicly sparred with Trump over an order banning transgender athletes from women's sports.

"If this President and this Congress were doing things that were even remotely acceptable, I wouldn't be running for the US Senate," Mills says in her video.

"I won't sit idly by while Maine people suffer and politicians like Susan Collins bend the knee as if this were normal."

If elected, Mills would become the oldest freshman senator ever at a time when many are clamoring for a generational shift in Congress. She was encouraged to throw her hat in the ring by 74-year-old Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.